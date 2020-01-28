Home

Ann Crawford Smith

Ann Crawford Smith Age 80, passed away on January 26, 2020 in her home surrounded by family. She was a native of Saint Marys, GA with a bachelor degree from Georgia Southern University and graduate degrees from University of Georgia. She was a faithful member of Tiburon Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband Paul H. Smith, DVM, and daughter Marie Smith, RN, BSN In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Hospice of Marin. A memorial service will be scheduled at Tiburon Baptist Church.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Jan. 28, 2020
