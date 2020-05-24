Ann Fitzpatrick Hoefer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ann Fitzpatrick Hoefer Ann passed away quietly in her sleep in Los Banos at the age of 99. She was predeceased by her parents, James and Catherine Fitzpatrick of San Francisco; her husband of 70 years, Clarence (Clancy) Hoefer; a son, James; nieces, Mary Hoefer and Carolyn Pelkan and nephew, William Hoefer. She is survived by her daughters, Joanne Hoefer and Marie Hoefer; grandchildren Christian and Shannon Vandenberg; niece, Susan Witter and nephew, Dr. John Hoefer. At Ann's request, no services. As she put it, "I am off on the trip of a lifetime, no time for tears." Her ashes will be placed in a family plot in Healdsburg with her parents, husband and son.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved