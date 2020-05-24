Ann Fitzpatrick Hoefer Ann passed away quietly in her sleep in Los Banos at the age of 99. She was predeceased by her parents, James and Catherine Fitzpatrick of San Francisco; her husband of 70 years, Clarence (Clancy) Hoefer; a son, James; nieces, Mary Hoefer and Carolyn Pelkan and nephew, William Hoefer. She is survived by her daughters, Joanne Hoefer and Marie Hoefer; grandchildren Christian and Shannon Vandenberg; niece, Susan Witter and nephew, Dr. John Hoefer. At Ann's request, no services. As she put it, "I am off on the trip of a lifetime, no time for tears." Her ashes will be placed in a family plot in Healdsburg with her parents, husband and son.



