Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keaton's Mortuary
1022 E Street
San Rafael, CA 94901
(415) 453-0571
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Pogrel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Josephine Pogrel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann Josephine Pogrel Obituary
Ann Josephine Pogrel Nov 23, 1945 Ann, 73, passed suddenly on Friday August 9th at her home in Baltimore Canyon, Larkspur. Beloved by her husband Tony with whom she spent 50 years of marriage and traveled the world, following their move together with their family from England to Marin in 1983. Ann taught high school science for over 40 years, with the last 26 in the Bay Area at schools including University High (SF) and San Domenico. Ann leaves her husband Tony; three children: James, David and Helen; and five beautiful grandchildren: Naia, Calum, Owen, Niran and Jude. Remembrance services for Ann will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Keaton's Mortuary, San Rafael.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keaton's Mortuary
Download Now