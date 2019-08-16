|
Ann Josephine Pogrel Nov 23, 1945 Ann, 73, passed suddenly on Friday August 9th at her home in Baltimore Canyon, Larkspur. Beloved by her husband Tony with whom she spent 50 years of marriage and traveled the world, following their move together with their family from England to Marin in 1983. Ann taught high school science for over 40 years, with the last 26 in the Bay Area at schools including University High (SF) and San Domenico. Ann leaves her husband Tony; three children: James, David and Helen; and five beautiful grandchildren: Naia, Calum, Owen, Niran and Jude. Remembrance services for Ann will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Keaton's Mortuary, San Rafael.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019