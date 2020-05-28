Ann Marie Victoria Cipriano Ann Marie "Annie" Victoria Cipriano died peacefully at home in Novato on May 4, 2020 after a long and courageous struggle with cancer. She was 58 years old. Ann Marie was born on December 12, 1961 in Greenbrae, California to Charles "Bud" Kunst and Rosemary Behm Kunst. She was the sixth of seven children and grew up in San Anselmo while spending summers at a family cabin in Camp Meeker. Right from the beginning Annie was not content to sit back and watch life from the sidelines, but always wanted to keep up with her older siblings and stay in the middle of the action. She was bright, fearless, spirited and full of energy. She attended St. Anselm School and graduated from Drake High School. Following an early graduation, she decided to spend a year in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, skiing and exploring the mountains. Her next adventure was to study outdoor education at Prescott College in Arizona. She later attended California State University, Chico. Following college she made her way back to Marin County where she worked as a server in some top restaurants over many years. In 1985 she met the love of her life, John Cipriano. They married in May 1991 and have one son, Corey Michael Cipriano, born in 1994. They later divorced but remained friends until the end. Despite the many challenges Ann Marie faced she never lost her zest for life, her sense of humor and her resilient spirit. She developed an astounding group of loyal and loving friends throughout the years. Ann Marie had endless energy for adventure, play and friendship. She was an avid and skilled hiker even as she endured her many health challenges. She loved the beach, swimming in cold water and exploring wild places. Ann Marie is survived by her beloved son, Corey Cipriano; her loving ex-husband, John Cipriano; her faithful dog, Sasha; her siblings and their families: Pauline McIntosh (John), John Kunst (Vicki), Claire Cericola (Dave), Chris Kunst (Janet Frisella), and Charlie Kunst (Monique); her Uncle Arnold Kunst, Aunt Consie Kunst and Aunt Sue Kunst; along with many nieces, nephews, and numerous cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bud and Rosemary Kunst; a brother, Ron Kunst; many aunts, uncles and a number of cousins. Her siblings want to express their deep love and gratitude to John and Corey Cipriano. They provided loving and tender care to Ann Marie during her long illness and particularly during the difficult final months. We all would also like to thank the Sutter Hospice nurses who brought comfort to Ann Marie, as well as her caregivers. Your care was exceptional, compassionate and effective in meeting all our needs. A celebration of Ann Marie's life will be held at a later date. Contributions in Ann Marie's name can be made to the Helen Vine Detox Center, 291 Smith Ranch Road, San Rafael, CA 94903.



