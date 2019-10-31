Home

Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
5:30 PM
St. Nicholas
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Interment
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Serbian Cemetery
Colma, CA
Anna Symeonoff (Asya) Riazance


1947 - 2019
Anna (Asya) Symeonoff Riazance Anna passed away suddenly on Saturday, October 26, 2019 in Corte Madera, CA. Anna was born February 25, 1947 in Greece to Boris and Olga Symeonoff. She and her parents moved to France from Greece where her father served as a priest. From France they immigrated to the U.S. in early 1957. Anna attended U.C. Berkeley where she obtained her degree in Slavic Languages and then worked for many years doing Russian translations. Anna faithfully sang in her beautiful alto voice at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church in San Anselmo for 30 years. And in addition she sang at the Holy Virgin Cathedral in San Francisco in the early 1990's. She is survived by her beloved husband of 45 years, Andre Riazance of Corte Madera. A panikhida will be served at St. Nicholas at 5:30 pm on Thursday, October 31, 2019 with the otpevanie "Funeral Service" at 10:00 am on Friday, November 1, 2019 followed by a memorial meal. Interment will be at 11:00am on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Serbian Cemetery in Colma.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Oct. 31, 2019
