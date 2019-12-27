|
|
Anne Barry Tillotson July 3, 1927 Dec. 20, 2019 Anne lived a long life, filled with affection, creativity, and rich in experiences. She suffered recent health challenges which she bravely faced, fighting to the end before passing peacefully away in the company of her children. Anne was a New Yorker, raised in the Village of Pelham. She attended The College of New Rochelle earning a degree in Fine Arts. After graduating she moved to Manhattan to work for Macy's designing window displays. During this time she met Jay Tillotson, also from Westchester County. They courted and were married in 1954, and remained happily married for 53 years. The first 12 years of their life together were spent moving across the country as Jay's business career developed. From New York to Dallas to Los Angeles, and back to Dallas. At each of these stops they created a family with the birth of one of their four children. In 1967 the family moved to the Bay Area, settling in San Rafael. Everyone loved Anne, she valued social connections and occasions. She was accepting of and interested in everyone she met. She hosted and contributed to the gatherings and activities of an extended 'family' of friends met and made in San Rafael. Thanksgivings at Sea Ranch, Christmas in Aspen with her sister Joan's family, ski trips to Tahoe, camping trips, birthday parties and any other excuse to gather and celebrate. Her children can report that all their friends would always say 'your Mom's so nice'. While her children were still in school Anne decided to become a teacher. She attended Dominican College, earned her teaching credential, and then started a more than 20 year long career in the San Rafael City Schools. Working at a number of the elementary schools as a resource specialist she helped children learn to learn. In their retirement years she and Jay traveled extensively through the United States, Europe and South America. She took up golf with weekly foursome outings for 9 holes and lunch. She continued her interest in life-long learning, regularly attending OLLI programs, and was playing bridge with friends through her 80's. Anne is predeceased by her husband Jay in 2007, and sisters Joan Maynard and Paula Knox. She is survived by her four children - John, Amy Brown (Bruce), David (Cheryl), Sara Whisler (Patrick) and three grandchildren Barry, Ian and Brigid. The family thanks the staff at AlmaVia, Windchime and care of Continuum Hospice over the last two years. In lieu of flowers please contribute to the San Rafael . A memorial will be scheduled in the spring.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019