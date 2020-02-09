|
Anne-Marie Goop Apr. 14, 1960 Dec. 28, 2019 Anne-Marie was born in San Francisco to Dziunia Eichenholz-Goop (her mother - a Polish Holocaust survivor) and Rune Goop (her Father a Swedish National). In 1955, her parents immigrated to the United States where her mother became a Senior Administrative Assistant to a Bank of America Executive and her father became a chemist. Anne-Marie grew up in Chicago and Moraga, CA, attending Campolindo High School. As a child, she was passionate about helping others and quite young set her sights on the field of medicine. She loved art and music, playing the violin at an early age. She also had a gift for language, and became proficient in at least five foreign languages. Having skipped a grade, she attended Wellesley College from which she graduated in three years with a Major in Biochemistry. She received her Medical Degree from the Karolinska Institute Medical University, in Stockholm, Sweden with a focus on Maternal/Child Health. In 1991, as Anne-Marie was finishing her medical degree, she was diagnosed with a particularly aggressive form of Multiple Sclerosis. In a relatively short amount of time, she became a quadriplegic, only able to move her lips and her eyes. She lived like this for almost 30 years. Her keen intelligence, broad knowledge and compassionate heart inspired everyone fortunate enough to know her. She exemplified what it means to be 'Human' in the best sense. Her focus was always on the lives of others, always putting their triumphs and trials ahead of her needs. Someone who knew her well said: "Anne-Marie is an incredible example of 'being, without doing.'" Anne-Marie passed away peacefully on December 28, 2019 at the Kaiser Permanente Emergency Department in Terra Linda. With her at the end were friends who for decades had witnessed her courage and her strength of character. Through losses of both parents and her beloved feline companion, Bodhidharma, Anne-Marie's resilience was an inspiration. Anne-Marie passed away on the anniversary date and hour as her mother's passing, nine years before. There will be a celebration of Anne-Marie's life on March 1, 2020, in a private residence in Mill Valley. At Anne-Marie's Memorial, we will acknowledge her faithful, devoted Caregivers who served her every need throughout the years: Lethicia, Patricia, Kim, Maria and Whilma. If you would like to make a donation to these wonderful people and those agencies that served Anne-Marie through the last 30 years of her life, please contact Jacqueline Bacon at 415.533.8275.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Feb. 9, 2020