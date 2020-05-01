Annegrethe Kisling Annegrethe was born in Denmark to Christian and Ane Kisling on September 2, 1935. She often shared stories about her parents' brave tales, being part of the resistance during the time when Germany occupied Denmark. She later arrived to the United States at the age of 11. Her father received a position as port captain in New York for a Danish steamship company, one he had sailed with before WWII. Besides spending quality time with her family, Annegrethe loved to travel. Her favorite memories were in Botswana, where she experienced a safari and lions roaring in the evening, and the North Pole, where she expressed the privilege and excitement of this once in a lifetime voyage, and the infamous North Pole water plunge, which she did not take part of, but nonetheless was a great experience overall. Annegrethe carried such pride regarding her Danish heritage, speaking fluent Danish and maintaining ties to her Danish culture. She was more than happy to share her culture with those interested. With that, she would often host great traditional Danish luncheons in celebration of Christmas or other family get-togethers, which would include delicious Danish foods, such as pickled herring and a variety of cheeses, finished with a shot of Schnapps. (As she would say, "so the fish can swim.") Annegrethe passed away at the age of 84 on the morning of Friday, February 21, 2020. She is survived by her family of five sons; 11 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Annegrethe leaves behind many rich stories of her life that involved a lot of kindness, love, courage, and strength. She will be dearly missed by her close family and friends. Due to Annegrethe's wishes, there will be no funeral services held.



