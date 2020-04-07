|
Annette Grace Heller On April 3, 2020, Annette Grace Heller (née Zion), loving wife, mother of three daughters, and grandmother of 10 grandchildren, passed away at the age of 91 in San Rafael, California. Annette was born on November 29, 1928 in Patterson, New Jersey and raised in Bridgeport, Connecticut. She graduated high school at the age of 16 and studied Business Administration at the University of Bridgeport. On October 11, 1956, Annette married Herbert Curt Heller, a Holocaust survivor from Prague, Czechoslovakia. The two moved from San Francisco to San Rafael in 1958 where they raised their family and opened Heller's For Children, a children's department store they owned for 53 years. Annette was an active leader in many local organizations. She was President of Marin Hadassah for 12 years, President of the Sisterhood at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael for two years, Volunteer at the Marin General Hospital Gift Shop for 20 years, and an active member of both City of Hope and B'nai B'rith. When she was not volunteering she enjoyed playing Bridge and Mahjong, traveling, book clubs, and attending live theater and ballet. Annette was so smart, beautiful, and wise. She loved her husband, children, and grandchildren unconditionally. She embodied what it meant to perform a Mitzvah in her community through her kindness, humanity, and charity. Many people in San Rafael were witness to her countless acts of selflessness, compounded by the faith that motivated her actions. She was an extraordinary mentor, role model, and Nefesh Yehudi a Jewish soul. Annette is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Sarah Zion, and her brothers, Arthur and Mervyn Zion. Annette is survived by her devoted husband, Herbert; affectionate identical twin daughters, Diane Heller and Vivian Cohen; affectionate daughter Linda Levy; and adoring grandchildren: Adam, Daniel, Matthew, Monica, Charles, Sheryl, David, Ryan, Jordan, and Brandon quite the Mishpocha! Annette will always be remembered for her love and generosity to everyone. She will be sorely missed by her family and friends. A private interment was held at Mt. Tamalpais Cemetery. Memorial services will be held at a later date at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael. Contributions to Annette's memory may be made to: Marin Hadassah, (415) 924-5131; City of Hope, (415) 788-1002; and Congregation Rodef Sholom, (415) 479-3441.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Apr. 7, 2020