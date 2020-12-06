Annette L. Smith Annette passed away at 100 years old at her home on November 18, 2020. During her last few days, she was surrounded by loving family members and close friends. Annette was born on September 10, 1920. She was the beloved daughter of Edwin and Viola Hoff. She grew up in San Francisco, attended Balboa High School and S.F. University. Annette moved to Marin County with her husband, Wesley Smith, in 1943. They bought a home in Mill Valley, where they raised their three kids. Annette's husband, Wes, preceded her in death in 2006, as well as her daughter, Linda Higgins in 2008. Annette lived in the same house in Mill Valley for 75 years. She is survived by her daughter Sandy and son Ed. Her grandchildren are Karin Gardner, John Higgins, Mathew Higgins, Greg Tully and Chris Tully. Great-grandchildren are: Karly, Brandon, Jenna, Matty, Rodney and Jaden. Great-great-grandchildren are: Dexter, Madilynn and Alexander. A memorial celebration of Annette's life will be planned at a later date.



