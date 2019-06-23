|
|
Anthony H. Good Our brother in Christ, Anthony H. Good passed peacefully Wednesday June 5, 2019 after a valiant battle with cancer. Born February 9, 1942 in Berkeley CA, Tony was raised in Ross and spent most of his adult years in Honolulu Hawaii and then Larkspur CA. He leaves behind his loving and adoring wife Maria Helena Del Llano Good, daughter Kristen Good-McGovern (Larry) and granddaughter Katie of Santa Clara, brother David Edward Good (Cathy) of Sonoma, nephews and cousins in Columbia, Orange County, Marin and Sonoma counties. Tony's death was preceded by his parents Howard and Jane Good, sister Valerie Good-Ciampi, and brother Stuart Good. Tony's greatest joy besides his family was his many loving and deep friendships. Tony attended Ross Elementary School, the San Rafael Military Academy, Willamette University (BA Economics), and University of Oregon (MBA). Among his many accomplishments, Tony was most proud of his Boy Scouting experiences at Camp Tamarancho and Marin Sierra and achieving the rank of Eagle Scout (for a time, the youngest in the county at age 13). Tony loved music and was master of the ukulele, guitar, stand up bass, and banjo. While attending college in Oregon, he was a member of the singing group The Wanderers that won the Oregon amateur singing contest in 1961. During his years in Honolulu Tony jammed with Eddie Kamae and the Sons of Hawaii. Tony devoted much of his life giving to others through the Guardsmen of SF, YMCA of Honolulu-Camp H.C. Erdman, the West Point Inn, St. Patrick's Parish - Larkspur, Guide Dogs for the Blind, and preserving the Hawaiian Legacy. Tony and Maria Helena shared many travels around the world dedicating their missionary work to school and church building projects and international projects with the Honolulu Rotary Club. Tony's final words were "I'll see you soon and be waiting for you." He was a kind, caring, loving and generous man and will be dearly missed. Aloha Tony... until we meet again. A Christian Mass will be held Friday, June 28th at 10:00am at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 124 King Street, Larkspur, CA. A reception gathering will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers a gift to any of the following would be graciously appreciated:. The Carmelites Monastery of Cristo Rey, 721 Parker Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94118. The Hawaiian Legacy Foundation P.O. Box 8230, Honolulu, HI. 96830. Honolulu YMCA- Camp H.C. Erdman 1441 Pali Highway Honolulu, HI 96813.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on June 23, 2019