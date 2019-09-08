|
Anthony Richard Starelli September 14, 1935 - August 18, 2019 Beloved son of the late Vasco and Maria Starelli (nee Graziani). Anthony entered into rest, at home, in the presence of his family, after a five-year battle with Esophageal Cancer. Anthony was predeceased by his sister, Marie Vasquez (Ray). He is survived by Caine, his wife of 49 years; and children, Daniel (Cindy), Mori, Tami and Anthony Starelli. Lovingly called, "Papa" by his grandchildren, Kendra, Alisha Evanson (Will), Rachel and Jacob. Affectionately known as, "Unc" to Michael, David, Robert and Maria McCambridge (Sean), as well as their children and his brother-in-law, Ray Vasquez (Alice). "Born Italian" in San Francisco, he had deep roots in North Beach, playing hide-and-go-seek on Telegraph Hill, games on North Beach Playground, plus activities at Salesian Boys Club. At age 13, he was hired to work seven years at Figone Hardware Company on Grant Avenue. He grew up speaking Italian, surrounded by friends and family. Anthony was a 1949 graduate of Saints Peter and Paul Salesian Grammar School and with other members of Sacred Heart High School, Class of 1953, received his "Golden Diploma" on May 17, 2003. He attended San Francisco City College for two years, where he was a member of Beta Phi Beta Fraternity and learned to play "Pedro." He was drafted into the US Army, and was assigned to the 19th Artillery - Ft. Ord, CA. After his discharge he took a job as Route Salesman for Granny Goose Foods, retiring after 35 years of service. During that time, he met and married his wife, Caine. They moved to Oak Manor in 1970, where they became active members of St. Rita Church and School. Bingo, carpentry, dinners, dances, BBQ's, casino nights, you name it - the Starelli's were there. On October 18, 1972, Tony joined Fairfax Parlor #307 - Native Sons of the Golden West (NSGW) and became a dedicated member. He served in all offices, leading up to President of the Parlor. In 1988 he was elected Treasurer and held that office until his passing. At various times he chaired the 4th Grade Essay Contest and the Pedro tournament, took part in building the beer booth and parade float, designed game boards, recruited more than 50 new members, cooked the Tuesday lunch and members looked forward to his personal "Chicken ala Tony" dish. He was honored as "Native Son of the Year" July 8, 2000. The fellowship he enjoyed as an active, faithful member of the parlor gave him a special energy, to continue to serve. As a member of the Past Presidents Association, Redwood Assembly #9, he was active as the current Treasurer. His past activities included Governor of Assembly #9 and a term as Governor General for the state, in 2007-2008. Tony attended 25 NSGW Grand Parlors, as a delegate. His sales experience came back into play as he sold the greatest amount of "Lucky Calendars" throughout the state, many times. Each time, he donated the prize money to the NSGW Cleft Palate Fund. He served on the Grand Parlor Finance Committee for four terms. He was elected to serve as NSGW Grand Trustee in 2009, 2010 and again in 2011, as Chairman of the Board. Tony loved traveling through California and doing his small part in preserving it's history, legends and customs. His most famous toast or parting words were: "I love the Native Sons!" Tony enjoyed watching "The Big Bang Theory," reading, playing cards and hunting with his two sons, his grandson, and his Guisti and Paolinelli cousins. Times spent at dinners with "The Starelli Cousin's Club" were always full of great stories! Sharing holidays with the Martins, Carters, Hondas, Perezes, Rich, and "The Foster Kids" were delightful events! He would have loved to take one more trip to Italy to see his Matteoli and Frugoli cousins in Lucca. Loved by a great many people - he can never be replaced. Remembering his stories will keep him alive in our hearts. Many thanks for the steadfast support of Dr. Jennifer Lucas, Dr. Poen, Dr. Raghupathy, their many staff members and Hospice. The St. Rita 9:00 Mass Choir put on an outstanding performance, as Tony's family, friends and neighbors filled up St. Rita Church - on very short notice - for a "Celebration of Tony's Life of Giving," which was held on Sunday, August 18, 2019. Private interment will be held at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Sept. 8, 2019