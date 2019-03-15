|
Anthony Vincent Barbera Age 91, passed away, Friday, March 8, 2019 at his home, after a recent stay in the hospital. Anthony, was born January 27, 1928 to Anthony and Marguerite Barbera of San Francisco, before moving to Marin County in 1945. He became the father of four children with Patricia C. Barbera, who passed away in 2011. During Anthony's 91 years, he served in the Navy Reserves, was the proud owner of three prominent antique stores, after a career as a produce manager in San Anselmo. Anthony, also fondly referred to as Coach, was an acclaimed halfback at College of Marin. He coached the Drake Junior Pirates for 19 years, including NFL greats Dan Fouts and Pete Carroll. He enjoyed watching the Forty Niners, and as a season ticket holder, he looked forward to attending the games with his best friend John Young. Anthony, was a loving generous family man. He was a man of integrity and thought of as a respected man of his word! Anthony is survived by his wife Margaret Elliott of five years; sister Joanne Gini of San Anselmo; sons Anthony J. Barbera of Glen Ellen, Michael D. Barbera of San Diego, Bruce P. Barbera of Novato; daughter Sherry Barbera Elias of Petaluma; six loving grandchildren, three nephews, one niece, and relatives. Memorial services for Anthony V. Barbera will be held at 11:30 AM on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Mount Tamalpais Mortuary 2500 Fifth Avenue, San Rafael, CA.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Mar. 15 to Mar. 20, 2019