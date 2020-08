Antoinette (Toni) Seely June 19, 1935 Aug. 9, 2020 Born in Philadelphia, PA. Moved to California at 18 and married Jack Sr. at 19. Loving mother of Andi and Jack Jr., wife to Jack Sr., and a friend to all! She will be greatly missed. Antoinette was gifted at hobbies of all kinds, especially ceramics and cooking! She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Andi and Shayne; and Jack Jr.'s two children, Jared and Charlie. For more information, visit: AdobeCreekFuneral Home.com