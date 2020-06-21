Arlene L. Stark Arlene Stark died peacefully at home on June 10, 2020 in her 90th year, surrounded by her loving husband and children. Anyone who knew Arlene, knew her as a woman of enormous intellectual energy, pursuing questions of philosophy, psychology, and politics until the end, but her heart turned always first to her family, the true center of her life. She grew up in Brooklyn, NY and, graduating with a B.A. in Education from Brooklyn College in 1952, taught in the public schools until she left New York. She and her husband, Albert, moved the family to Marin County in 1965 where they made their home in Mill Valley and eventually Greenbrae. At UC Berkeley she completed an M.A. in Counseling Psychology in 1966. She earned her license as a Marriage, Family, and Child Counselor, and then a CA teaching credential in 1970. She worked for many years as a counselor at the College of Marin, influencing countless lives. Later she established a private therapy practice that she continued for the remainder of her work life. Arlene was an avid tennis player and hiker, co-writing a hiking book, "Walking from Inn to Inn," in 1986, and a weekly hiking column for the Pacific Sun for many years. After retirement, she was an active member of many study/discussion groups, continuing a life of endless learning in philosophy, literature, and world affairs. She devoted a great deal of her time in the past years to chairing a philosophy study group in the College of Marin Emeritus program. She is survived by her husband, Albert Stark; son, Mitchel (Maria Corazon) Stark; daughter, Susan (Dan) Aronovsky; her sisters, June Weiss and Jacqueline Kudler; five adored grandchildren, Lisa, Josh, Joey, Emily and Laura; and three great-grandchildren, Alana, Gabrielle, and Eli. Her life will surely continue to light all the many lives she touched in the years ahead. A celebration of Arlene's life will be scheduled when it is safe to gather with her friends and family.



