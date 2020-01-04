|
Arnold Drumm Passed away at home on December 20, 2019. He was born on a small farm in Du Quoin, Illinois to Raymond and Mary Drumm on November 1, 1930. He was the youngest of four children to Raymond, George, and Mary Lou. He grew up working on the family farm and nearby coal mines. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1951 where he served two tours in the Korean War and played Navy football. Arnold was honorably discharged in 1955. Following the Navy he attended Oklahoma State University, where he earned an Associate Degree in Diesel Technology in 1958 and a BS in Trade and Industrial Education in 1959. He then served as a Police Officer in the San Francisco Police Department. He also worked for Chrysler Motors as a District Manager and owned a Shell Service Station in Oakland. He finished his career with Crowley Maritime and the Inland Boatmans Union. He married Anne Sofie Bergland, at the Norwegian Seaman's Church in San Francisco in 1963. They moved to Mill Valley in 1966 and finally settled in Fairfax in 1974. Arnold and Sofie raised three daughters: Nina, Kristin, and Helene. Arnold and Sofie were founding members of the Sons of Norway chapter Olav 82. Arnold was at home in the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Arnold loved to walk his dog Skip at White's Hill Open Space Preserve and was a regular at Fairfax's Iron Springs Pub & Brewery. He enjoyed panning for gold and hard-rock mining at his claim in Alleghany, situated in the Gold Country in the Sierra foothills. He was a long time Brother of the Ancient and Honorable Order of E Clampus Vitus - Downie Chapter No. 1849 and Yerba Buena Chapter No. 1, the Death Valley 49ers, and the Marin County Rod and Gun Club. Arnold warmed his hands in the fire of life. He will be missed.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Jan. 4 to Jan. 12, 2020