Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Ravicz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Eugene Ravicz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur Eugene Ravicz Obituary
Arthur Eugene Ravicz Age 89, a resident of Novato for 60 years, passed away on Dec. 3, 2019. He was a man of few words, but when he spoke, everyone listened. He was full of wisdom and believed in doing one's best, enjoying life, sharing with others, and was a devoted disciple of God. He is survived by Pat (his wife of 62 years), 3 children, and 8 grandchildren. A memorial will be held December 27, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Novato United Methodist Church, 1473 S. Novato Blvd.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -