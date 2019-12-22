|
Arthur Eugene Ravicz Age 89, a resident of Novato for 60 years, passed away on Dec. 3, 2019. He was a man of few words, but when he spoke, everyone listened. He was full of wisdom and believed in doing one's best, enjoying life, sharing with others, and was a devoted disciple of God. He is survived by Pat (his wife of 62 years), 3 children, and 8 grandchildren. A memorial will be held December 27, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Novato United Methodist Church, 1473 S. Novato Blvd.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Dec. 22, 2019