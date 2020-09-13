Arthur M. Sestak Arthur Martin Sestak, age 87 of Bremerton, WA, passed peacefully early morning on September 4, 2020. Born September 30, 1932 to Edward and Marie Sestak in Chicago, Illinois, Art grew up in Chicago with his parents and two siblings, Dorothy and Ed Jr. Art graduated from the University of Illinois School of Architecture with a BA in 1956. He spent six months active duty as Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, with seven and a half years active reserve. Art and Joan Lundstrom of Arlington Heights, IL, were married in 1956, first living in Seattle, WA, then Oakland, CA where their first daughter, Lynn, was born in 1958. Four years later in 1962, a second daughter, Wendy, was born in San Francisco while Art and Joan were living in Mill Valley. They later settled in Larkspur for many years where their girls grew up. Art was a licensed architect and contractor, designing and building homes and apartments in Central and Southern Marin in the 1960's and early '70's. Art was President of the Mill Valley Democratic Club and served on the City of Larkspur Design Review Board. He was a lifelong artist, showing his creative skills through building, welding, stained glass, sculpting, bronzing, acrylics painting and more. He and a friend also built a sailboat to sail on the Bay. After divorcing in 1975, he married Joan Furlong, moving to Los Angeles, then American Samoa and Saudi Arabia to work as a contract architect. The couple moved to Idaho in the 1980's, where they retired and lived for 25 years. After Joan Furlong's death, Art moved to Poulsbo, WA and married Virginia Cockrum, a concert harpist, in 2013. Art is survived by two daughters: Lynn Sestak, married to Joe Fant, of Santa Cruz Mountains, CA and Wendy (Valerie) married to Ed Olvera, of Plano, Texas. Art is survived by two grandsons Blake Olvera, of Oakland, CA and Austin Olvera, of Houston, Texas; also by stepson, Thad Furlong, of Frederickburg, Virginia; a brother, Ed, of Fairfax, Virginia; and former wife, Joan Lundstrom, of Larkspur, CA. The family gives special thanks to Jenifer Mick, who acted as Guardian in Washington State. A closed family memorial will be held later this year.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store