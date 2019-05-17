|
Barbara Ann DeCota Age 76, of San Rafael, CA, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Sargis and Carmela (Connie) Simon on September 21, 1942 in New York. Barbara loved having fun above all else. Being with her family made her elated and placed an endless smile on her face. She loved travel, music, movies, fashion, and shopping. Barbara's greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. Every minute she could be with them was still not enough. They were her energy and fountain of youth. Barbara was an accomplished Educator in the beauty sector and a talented hair stylist, making clients beautiful daily. She was a great cook with many favored dishes including her home-made spaghetti and meatballs and her blueberry and lemon pies (her families' personal favorite). Barbara is survived by her children, Stefan DeCota and his partner Chris, Evet DeCota, Dennis (deceased) and Lynne DeCota, Roxanne and Denman Kowalski, her niece, Michelle and Eric Coleman, her grandchildren, Jackson, Monica, John, Joey, Jim and Lisa, Denise and Touissant and her great grandchildren, Giorgia, Genevive, Frances, Louise, Elise and Simone. We will celebrate her amazing life on Monday, May 20, 2019 starting at 10am at St Raphael's church in San Rafael. A reception will follow immediately after the service at San Rafael Joe's, commencing at 11:15am. The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for Barbara during her final year.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on May 17, 2019