Barbara Ann Neil Age 78 of Novato, passed away on September 1, 2019. She was born May 21, 1941 in San Francisco to the late Leo and Belle Patek. Barbara grew up in the SF Sunset District then graduated from Lincoln High School in 1959. She was married in San Francisco in 1962 and was blessed with three sons. The family moved to Novato in 1965. During the early 70's Barbara battled and survived cancer. During that time, she raised three boys while working full time for Marin County. Barbara later retired from DMV. She loved camping, vacations with family and friends, and traveling the country by RV with her husband. Barbara demonstrated remarkable perseverance with an unwavering positive energy that was contagious to all. Barbara always displayed a passion for life. Barbara is survived by her husband Jack, her sons John (Kathleen), Steve (Adrianne), Mike, and countless relatives and friends. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, September 28 from 1-4pm at Valley Memorial Park, 650 Bugeia Lane, Novato, CA. In memory of Barbara, please consider a donation to .
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Sept. 8 to Sept. 18, 2019