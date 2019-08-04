|
Barbara Ann Smith Beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend, Barbara Ann Smith passed away peacefully at home on July 10, 2019. Originally from Windsor, Ontario Canada, Barbara moved to California after attending Western Michigan University and settled in San Francisco in the 1960's. She moved to Marin County in 1976 and lived in both Fairfax and San Anselmo, California. Barbara had an amazing zest for life and an adventurous spirit. She was a very talented jewelry designer and an avid gardener. She loved to hike, camp out, listen to live music and dance. One of her passions in life was traveling. In February this year, Barb was riding an elephant in Thailand. She is predeceased by her parents, Beatrice and Jack Smith; and is survived by her son Brice Hoffman; daughter Miller Hoffman; and grandson Johnny. She also leaves behind her sister Carol and brothers Tom and Curt. Barb attracted many friends with her wonderful spirit and positive outlook on life. She will be missed dearly.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Aug. 4, 2019