|
|
Barbara Ewart Turrentine 70 year resident of San Rafael and more recently of Fairfax, passed into eternity on January 17, 2020. She was born on February 28, 1921 in Seattle, Washington to Hugh Ewart and Irma Hunkins Ewart. She attended the University of Washington and worked in the bookstore there. In 1944 Barbara met Dan Turrentine, a Naval officer, and they married in January 1945. They shared 61 years together. Barbara taught in the San Rafael city schools and was an avid reader and gardener. She is survived by her son Bill and daughter-in-law Pat. She was pre-deceased by her son Denny and husband Dan. She was loving grandmother to Matt, Don (Emma), Peter (Eileen), Joe (fiancee Rie), and John. She is survived by 11 great-grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 1:00PM Saturday, February 29th at St. Sebastian's Church, 373 Bon Air Rd., Greenbrae. Reception following. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to Hospice by the Bay or Marin Agricultural Land Trust.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 16, 2020