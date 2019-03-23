|
|
Barbara Jane Harwood Barbara passed away February 1, 2019. She was born November 26, 1926 in Mesa, Arizona to Stella Bonwell Hardin Fredell and Merlin Ralph Hardin. She attended University of Arizona, where she was a member of Chi Omega Sorority before transferring to Stanford University where she graduated with a Foreign Language degree. Over the years Barbara was employed by Zellerbach Paper Company, Guide Dogs for the Blind, and the Unitarian Universalist Church of Marin performing bookkeeping and Secretarial work. Barbara loved living in Terra Linda, raising her children Julie and Clay, gardening, sewing, Sudoku, cooking, dogs, the Beatles, and traveling with her husband Gerald of 63 years. She also loved and is survived by her sister Margery Kimmerling of Gardnerville, Nevada. Services will be held March 31, 2019 1:30-3:30 at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Marin. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the UUCM.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 27, 2019