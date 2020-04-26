|
Barbara Jean Lavaroni Barbara, 92, died peacefully on April 21, 2020, five years to the day after her husband, Charles Lavaroni, who also passed away in their San Anselmo home. Raised in San Francisco's Richmond District, the Lake Street "Kick the Can" champion, Girls Club lifeguard and Job's Daughters Queen attended Presidio Middle School and Washington High School. Ushering at the Curran Theater planted in Barbara a lifelong love for the dramatic and musical arts. At San Francisco State College the elementary education major met a kindred spirit. Barbara and Chuck married in 1949. The couple moved their burgeoning family to Marin County as Barbara secured her first teaching post at Deer Park School in Fairfax. Barbara's 70-year passion for education culminated at Kittredge School (on Lake Street) where the kids referred to her lovingly as "Gramma L." Barbara and Chuck raised daughter, Cathy, and sons, Peter and John, in the family home. The front door was never locked. Her sense of family extended beyond DNA. An extra setting was always open at the table. Kids would come for a meal and stay for a year. Barbara was the reluctant matriarch, never seeking attention or limelight. She supported her children's (and later grand and great-grandkids') diverse pursuits: plays, talent shows, punk rock concerts, sporting events, etc. At age one, each received quilts sewn by Barbara; age 21 they would be presented with memory books. Barbara and Chuck were consummate party hosts: Backyard Luau, "Soup & Wrap" at Christmas time, and "Hoodstock" were among the traditions that Barbara established and upheld. The handsome couple traveled the world together. Barbara lamented that her only regret was having never seen Mt. Rushmore; this was surprising for one so politically astute. Barbara was admired for the ability to quote Shakespeare, her depth and range of knowledge and was continually coaxed to appear on Jeopardy. Before the days of Google friends would call her (at all hours!) to settle their bets. Barbara is survived by her beloved family: daughter Cathy Hall (Neil); sons Peter Lavaroni and John Lavaroni (Laurie); granddaughters Cara Novoa (Rene) and Giuliana Silvestri (Stefanie Farina); grandsons Kirby Madden and Charlie Lavaroni; great-grandsons Marco Novoa and Giovanni Novoa. Multiple friends, including lifelong and longstanding, grieve the loss of this wonderful woman. Per Barbara's instructions all are invited to a "coffee and tea klatsch" that will be held after the current public health crisis has subsided. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Marin Theater Company or to Hospice by the Bay. Assisted by Monte's Chapel of the Hills, San Anselmo.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Apr. 26, 2020