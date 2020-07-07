1/1
Barbara Jean (Bobbie) Sullivan
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara (Bobbie) Jean Sullivan Bobbie was born Barbara Jean Costello in San Francisco on September 15, 1940 to Kay and Joe Costello and left this world on June 27, 2020. She attended Star of the Sea Grammar and High Schools and worked for the Hibernia Bank in San Francisco. She met Leo Sullivan in 1961 and they were married on February 2, 1963 in Daly City. They have lived in San Francisco, South San Francisco, San Rafael, Studio City, Manhattan Beach and Palm Desert and have raised three beautiful daughters: Monica Nordquist (Dave), Maureen Oliphant (Bob) and Melissa Sullivan (Tina Autry). They also had a son, Mark. Bobbie is also survived by a sister, Joyce Marie Venezia (George), of San Mateo. In addition, Nana has seven grandchildren: Gregory, Amanda, Scott, Matthew and Anya Nordquist plus Kacie and Haden Oliphant; and two great-grandchildren, Noah and Ezra Nordquist. The family is not having any service locally but will be spreading her ashes in Sonoma County at a later date. If you desire, please contribute in her name to the Alzheimer's Association or the American Cancer Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Jul. 7, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved