Barbara Joan Ackley Barbara Ackley died peacefully at the age of 92 on July 24, 2020 of natural causes. She is survived by her son, Richard Ackley (Lorna); her daughter, Stephanie Marcotte (Michael); her grandsons, Jared Ackley and Ian Hyde (Alec); granddaughter Charlotte Ackley; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Arthur ("Bud"), and another son, Thomas. Barbara was born June 10, 1928 in San Francisco but spent most of her years in Marin County living in Fairfax, San Anselmo and San Rafael. She graduated from Tamalpais High School and Dominican College. While working as a telephone operator, she met her future husband, Bud, and eventually married in 1952. Barbara and Bud settled in the Loch Lomond neighborhood of San Rafael in 1955, where they were one of the first to build a home in that development. Through the ensuing years, they raised three children in that home, making loads of wonderful memories. Barbara and Bud were avid world travelers, having been to over 100 countries over the course of many decades. She was an incredible cook, having learned from her Italian mother, and loved nothing more than large family holiday gatherings when she could cook for a crowd. Barbara also enjoyed feeding the local birds, squirrels, and other wildlife in their backyard. She was a voracious reader, especially of mysteries, and in later years when her eyesight deteriorated, she was an enthusiastic listener of audio books. Barbara could always make people feel comfortable and was dearly loved by many. She had an abundant curiosity and always showed interest in others. Her sharp intellect and memory amazed everyone she encountered, as she could recall many details throughout her life that others had forgotten, as well as trivia by playing Jeopardy daily. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to LightHouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired or The Earle Baum Center in Barbara's name. A celebration of life will be held when circumstances permit.



