Barbara Joan Costello (née Daly) 1921-2019 A native San Franciscan born at home and raised in Noe Valley by Mary and John Daly. One of five children, Barbara continues to inspire. She led by example and was pragmatic, dynamic, and funny. A graduate of Mission High School and UC Berkeley, Barbara was a lifelong learner. After Cal, Barbara worked at the Presidio, as WWII had begun. Barbara married Michael. They lived in San Francisco and later moved to Marin, where they built a home. Married for 50 years, they raised six children and created a family rich with tradition. Barbara was busy: writing Braille, playing bridge, knitting, and always learning about history and science. She was an avid reader and world traveler. For the last twenty years, Barbara enjoyed living at Villa Marin. We thank the nurses and staff at Villa Marin for their care and friendship to our mom. Barbara was predeceased by her husband, Michael. She is survived by her children: Carmel, Michael (Rosemary), Barbara Ann, Brian (Chris), Steve (Debbie) and Monica (Nick), as well as her sister, Marian. She leaves eleven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and dozens of cherished nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, November 23 at Mission San Rafael at 11:00. Assisted by Monte's Chapel of the Hills, San Anselmo
