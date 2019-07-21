|
Barbara June Stockton Barbara June Stockton died on July 11, 2019 after a brief illness. She had been able to stay in her home in Novato with her little dog, Buddy, until that time. Barbara was born on July 18, 1928 in Jackson, Michigan to Olvey Hugh Stockton and Nelly Marie Harrison. She graduated from Michigan State University in 1950. She was in the Air Force from 1952-1959, serving as a medical technologist. She continued to work as a medical technologist for 20 years, completing that phase of her career as Chief of the Medical Technology Lab at Seton (Mary's Help) Hospital. She ventured into disco bar ownership in Marin County for the next 20 years. She completed an MBA in Business at Golden Gate University in 1987 and worked as a licensed financial planner and tax advisor. She finished her working life as business manager of a pediatric clinic in Mill Valley. Barbara was an accomplished golfer, avid sailor and animal lover. She had dogs all her life, the last one was Buddy. She is survived by several cousins and her many friends. Memorial donations can be made to any animal shelter.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on July 21, 2019