Barbara "Bobbie" Lois Foster Age 88 of Woodacre, passed away peacefully on February 7, 2020, in Marin County. Bobbie was a devoted wife, loving and nurturing mother, grandmother, and great grandmother; gardener, cook, and outdoors-woman. She was born July 25, 1931, in La Cross, Kansas to Edward and Elizabeth (Yost) Kerbs. Her family moved to Morro Bay, California, and finally settled in Marin County, where Bobbie graduated from Tam High School and attended College of Marin. Marin County is where Bobbie would continue to make a life for herself. She met the love of her life, Enos Foster of Corte Madera. They were married in 1950 at Redwood Presbyterian Church, where Bobbie was a member. They would go on to raise five children together. Bobbie and Enos enjoyed over six decades of marriage together before Enos passed in 2013. Enos built their home in Woodacre in 1962. Bobbie and Enos were inseparable partners, they spent their lives side-by-side, and their enduring devotion has had a lasting effect on their loved ones. Bobbie and Enos enjoyed many outdoor activities together, including hunting, fishing, and camping. Together they traveled the world in many ways, but their favorite was by cruise ship and their RV camper. For many years Bobbie worked as an Operations Officer at Bank of Marin and she volunteered her time at the Ross Valley Hospital. She treasured her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. She took pleasure in traditions and family gatherings; every year she hosted a large Christmas dinner, local crab feed, and Fourth of July lunch. Bobbie cared deeply for her family and neighbors. She did this not out of obligation, but because of who she was. Bobbie treated everyone with kindness and respect. She had a curious mind and enjoyed reading and completing puzzles. She always had a jigsaw puzzle out, and at times you could find her working on it with one of her grandchildren. Bobbie loved sports and enjoyed watching football games with her kids. Bobbie was preceded in death by her husband, Enos Foster, and son, Michael Foster, and brother, Donald Kerbs. Bobbie is survived by her four children: Gail and husband Roger, Wayne, Scott and wife Michelle, and Anne; and daughter-in-law, Yoya. As well as her seven grandchildren: Max, Shannon, Nina, Travis, Camille, Jake and Samuel and her six great-grandchildren, her brother George Kerbs and wife Virginia. The family will share plans for a Celebration of Life ceremony at a future date.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 15, 2020