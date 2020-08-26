Barbara Morgret Campbell Barbara Morgret Campbell passed away on August 17, 2020 at her home in Novato. She was born on June 21, 1947 in Washington, D.C. Her father was a World War II veteran, and her mother was the wartime secretary to US Secretary of State Cordell. Both parents had profound influences on her life. Barbara studied history at George Washington University, and obtained a law degree in 1980 from the Catholic University of America. She practiced law at Lillick & Charles in Washington, D.C. and transferred as Partner to San Francisco in 1988. She specialized in maritime law, corporate finance, and regulatory aspects of import and export technology transfers and was admitted to many Bars, including the US Supreme Court. Barbara led an active life. She had a pilot's license and flew single-engine planes, hot air balloons, and gliders, which were her favorite, due to the tranquility. She loved sailing in the Chesapeake and San Francisco Bays, was a member of the Tiburon Yacht Club and SeaGals, and volunteered with San Francisco Sea Scouts. She skied at Lake Tahoe and regularly hiked Point Reyes National Seashore. Barbara was deeply attached to animals and doted on dogs, cats, and fish equally. Her 25-year participation in her book club was supplemented by 2-3 weekly reads and daily NY Times Crosswords. Barbara was an active member and Elder of Westminster Presbyterian Church, where she participated enthusiastically in the Choir, created magnificent floral arrangements favoring Japanese ikebana style, and served hot lunches to the homeless. Barbara had a deep knowledge of religion, philosophy, law, history, and myriad topics which she loved to discuss over a glass of wine. She was strong in her views and willing to write a letter to the news or take on anyone in the wrong, often using her legal skills to help others pro-bono. Barbara is survived by her two children, A. Michael May of New York City, and Laura Campbell of Conneaut, Ohio. She was exceptionally fond of her two grandchildren, Sienna May and Laura's son, Keaton English. Her family remembers her long talks, bright smile, and unusual gifts. Her extensive circle of friends will sorely miss herthey already do. Barbara was cremated on August 21st with her ashes spread at her request over the San Francisco Bay, Chesapeake Bay, and Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. Services will be held by Zoom on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. PST. Donations in her memory can be made to the Westminster Presbyterian Church or Marin Humane Society.



