Barbara Martin Ferrer December 10, 1930 October 2, 2020 Barbara passed away peacefully in her sleep shortly before her 90th birthday. Born to Rose and Quincy Bales in Fresno, CA, Barbara graduated from Fresno State class of the 49ers. She moved to San Francisco, where she met and married Theodore (Ted) Martin and they raised their family in Marin County. Barbara was widely praised for her design flair and hostess skills. She loved cooking and entertaining; the family enjoyed sampling her new recipes from Gourmet Magazine and she regaled her friends with classics like Chicken Cordon Bleu and Beef Wellington. She had a green thumb and cultivated a beautiful and colorful garden filled with many prized specimens. Barbara kept busy with her needlepoint group, bridge games, and volunteer activities. She was part of a transcribing team that retyped books into Braille. She was active in many organizations and chaired numerous fundraisers: the Northgate Group at the Marin Art & Garden Center (Ross), Sunny Hills (San Anselmo), the Marin Charitable Foundation (Marin General Hospital), Stanford's Women's Association, Kappa Kappa Gamma, and the local school PTAs. Barbara loved her family and was a devoted wife, mother and friend. Her friends remember her sense of humor and zest for life. She loved traveling to Europe and enjoyed season tickets to the SF Opera and San Francisco 49ers, following them to away games and Super Bowls during the days of Joe Montana. While continually active over the years playing tennis and skiing at Squaw Valley, Barbara became an avid golfer in her late 50's, when splitting time between Napa and Manzanillo, Mexico. Always a stickler for following the rules, she played regularly with the women's 18-hole golf groups at the Meadow Club, Peacock Gap, and Silverado Country Club. Barbara is survived by daughters Laura Lambert (Scott) and Sara Cowles (Kirk); and four grandchildren: Sophie, Leslie, Kelly and William. She was preceded in death by husbands Theodore (Ted) Martin and Juan Ferrer, companion Richard (Dick) Harding and brother Richard Bales (Margaret). Due to COVID, a private family graveside service will be held to honor Barbara. Our thanks for the loving care she received from Stayman Estates and Continuum Care Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Continuum Care Foundation or Molly's Angels in Napa.



