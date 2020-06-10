Barbara Mary Reising Mar. 11, 1944 - May 21, 2020 Barbara Mary Reising, 76, a longtime resident of Marin County, passed away on May 21, 2020 in Novato, CA. The daughter of Emil Miller and Mary (Kilmartin) Miller, Barbara grew up in San Mateo, CA. She attended St. Gregory's grammar school, Notre Dame High school, and Notre Dame de Namur University in Belmont, where she majored in Biology. After a brief stint in the Peace Corps Barbara taught biology at Mountain View High School. Barbara loved the sciences and teaching students. In 1971, Barbara married her first husband Edward Walsh (deceased). They moved to San Francisco and then to Marin County in 1974 where they raised their two daughters. Barbara went back to school to attain a computer programmer certificate and worked for the County of Marin as a programmer from the mid-80s until her retirement in 2001. Barbara loved the outdoors and going on nature walks and hikes to scenic views and waterfalls. She was very knowledgeable of botany and loved pointing out the names of many plants and flowers. She thoroughly enjoyed crossword puzzles, was a voracious reader of books, loved going on drives with her husband and the Porsche club, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and siblings, who called her 'Bob,' whom she stayed very close with. She always looked forward to seeing everyone on holiday get-togethers. Barbara is survived by her loving husband, Bill Reising; children Mary Walsh (Richard Kideckel) and Joan Walsh; her siblings, Sr. Carol Miller, SND; Catherine Tierney (Bill, deceased); George Miller (Kristen); grandchildren, Eddie Kideckel and Emily Kideckel; along with in-laws, nieces, and nephews. The family will have a private burial to be followed at a later date by a Celebration of Life. Contributions in Barbara's name may be sent to Marin Agricultural Land Trust (MALT) malt.org.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store