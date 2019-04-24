|
Barbara Parish Corrigan Barbara Parish Corrigan passed away on April 19, 2019 in West Seattle, Washington after a brief battle with ovarian cancer. Barbara was born on July 26, 1933 in Los Angeles to Ivah Clara Stratton and Harold Ostrander Parish. She grew up in San Anselmo, California, attended Tamalpais High School, Dominican College, and the University of California at Berkeley. Athletic and adventurous, she loved swimming, tennis, and hiking, and received many awards as a team member of the San Francisco Surfins and later coaching Ballet Aquacade. She met William G. Corrigan through mutual friends in 1954 while Bill was in law school. After Bill graduated in 1958, they married and began their family. Bill and Barbara loved traveling to sunny, warm islands, hosting festive dinner parties, and creating a loving home for their four children. After Bill died and her children were grown, Barbara traveled the world hiking and exploring nearly every continent. She was part of Cedam International and National Geographic research expeditions as an underwater photographer, hiked the Himalayas, drove racing cars at the Sonoma Raceway, and mastered her artistic ability through her drawings and paintings. In 1992, Barbara moved to San Juan Island where she acted in community theater, crafted beautiful dolls, continued her painting, and volunteered with the San Juan County Fair. While living there, friends introduced her to Laszlo Pal an Emmy-award winning documentary filmmaker who, like Barbara, loved to travel and had a zest for life. Laszlo and Barbara were partners for many years, traveling often to his native country of Hungary to visit family, hosting annual Oscar parties where guests dressed as characters from the nominated films, and crabbing in the waters surrounding San Juan Island. In August 2018, Laszlo died in a drowning accident in Puget Sound, and Barbara moved to West Seattle. She was diagnosed six months later with end-stage ovarian cancer. Barbara was predeceased by her parents, husband, brother, and nephew. She leaves behind her daughters Chrissie Corrigan and Coco Tompkins; sons Kirk Corrigan and Kevin Corrigan; grandchildren Maddie Corrigan, Aurelie Corrigan, Nick Tompkins, Cory Grossgart, and Lexie Tompkins; and great-granddaughter Ruby Corrigan-Bers. There will be no memorial service per her request. Donations may be made to Providence Hospice of Seattle Foundation.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Apr. 24, 2019