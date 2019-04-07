|
Barbara Rozen Age 82, a longtime resident of Marin County, passed away March 25th, 2019 due to a pulmonary condition. A naturally strong and independent spirit, Barbara overcame tremendous obstacles to persevere as a passionate contributor to the community who lived life to the fullest. A therapist and social worker, Barbara was a tireless and effective community advocate for health care, wildlife, and the environment. Keenly intelligent and multi-talented, Barbara was an accomplished pianist, avid birder, and political activist. A devoted mother, Barbara is survived by her son Jeremy, daughter-in-law Natalie, and grandson Kai. Her daughter Marina preceded her in death. A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, April 13th, 4 p.m. at the Rotary Valley Senior Village Community Room, 10 Jeannette Prandi Way, San Rafael. Please park outside of the Village. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Conservation International or Health Care for All. A comment page will soon be available at Legacy.com.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Apr. 7, 2019