Barnard "Barney" C. Lindemann April 23, 1926 - Dec 8, 2019 San Rafael, CA Barney Lindemann was an eternal optimist with a generous heart and good, solid soul. Always a gentleman, he could find something positive to say about even the most challenging circumstances or people. His moral compass didn't waiver, and his innate, genuine integrity was rare by today's standards. Barney was a loving husband, dedicated father, playful grandfather, and loyal friend. On December 8, 2019, he passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his wife and daughters, after a long journey with Alzheimer's disease, which he shouldered with dignity and steadfast support from his family and loving team of caregivers. Born in San Francisco, CA to Stella Josse' Lindemann and Barnard C. Lindemann, Sr, Barney graduated from Balboa High School and was drafted into the Army briefly near the end of World War II, stationed in La Mesa, Texas. An expert mechanic with "car fanatic" embedded in his DNA, Barney spent his entire career in the automobile industry. In 1952 after operating his own service station, Barney began 39 years with British Motors of San Francisco. He served in several roles, his favorite as Service Manager. Barney took tremendous pride in tweaking and road-testing every vehicle to ensure perfect running order before returning it to the customer. Barney took a shine to British Motors' congenial cashier, Elvira Regalia, whom he married in 1955. They spent 64 happy years together in San Rafael, raising two daughters -- Celeste Lindemann Chapman (Scott), and Annette Lindemann, both of Marin. Barney adored his grandchildren -- Bobby Chapman (Tamara) of Boston, MA, and Gina Chapman of San Anselmo -- and great grandbabies, Kaia and William. Barney's "other child" was his beloved, award-winning 1956 Packard Caribbean convertible, which he maintained in stunning original condition for over 45 years. He was a long-time board member of Northern California Packards International. Barney's family made lifelong friends in the club and explored California on monthly caravan tours led by gleaming Packard automobiles. Barney is survived by two sisters, Eileen Lentz of South Carolina and Louise Becker of Missouri, and his nieces and nephews. All who knew Barney will miss his kindness, his attitude of gratitude, and tenacious will to live. A Celebration of Life will take place Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Monte's Chapel of the Hills in San Anselmo. In lieu of flowers, please send commemorative donations to the Marin Center for Independent Living, or benefiting military veterans.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Dec. 15, 2019