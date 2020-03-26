|
Barry Jay Bertram Barry Jay Bertram transitioned March 11, 2020 surrounded by his loving family who will dearly miss him. Born in Hollywood, CA on July 9, 1935 to Harry S. and Mabel-Marcia Bertram; he is survived by his loving wife, Suzanne Halladay Bertram; daughters Deborah Bertram and Laura Kerr (Darren); grandchildren Sam Allen, Thomas Kerr, Austin Halladay and Amara Halladay; step son Eric Halladay (Sinee); brother Bob Bertram (Sue Murphy); sister Vicky Loel (Michael Semler); nieces Lisa Loel and Alaya Murphy; nephew Brad Loel (Sheila); as well as numerous great-nieces and nephews. Raised in Southern California, Barry led a colorful and full life: motorcycle racer, owner of Barry's Pool and Spa Services, from which he retired in 2004, Top Salesman at Swingline Stapler Co., Mfr Rep, Kingsbacher-Murphy Co. to name a few. Barry moved to Denver, CO from SoCal in 1972 where he raised his family until moving to the Bay Area in 1984. He was an avid motorcyclist and car lover, owning 50 different cars and trucks, most notably a 1956 Chevrolet half ton pick up that he drove across country for races. Barry started racing seriously with his first racing bike, a 350 cc Velocete MAC. From 1954-1956 he participated in desert races in such places as Palos Verdes, Crater Bowl, Corriganville, and Catalina Grand Prix. He bought his first Triumph from famed racer Bud Ekins and the two rode with Keenan Wynn, Lee Marvin, and Steve McQueen. He raced professionally in the UK for Triumph and Greeves. His SoCal motorcycle pals were still among his closest friends. Barry and Suzanne enjoyed their numerous cruises in Europe and South America. But riding up the coast on his Suzuki 650 cc v strom, his last bike, gave him the greatest joy ever. Donations can be made to Hospice By The Bay to which the family sends its deepest gratitude (17 East Sir Francis Drake Blvd, Larkspur, CA 94939). A memorial is planned for a later date.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Mar. 26, 2020