Barry Lynn Smeltzer 9/15/1963 10/18/2020 Barry Lynn Smeltzer lost her difficult four-year battle with cancer on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at home surrounded by her family and the expressions of love sent to her by so many. Her husband, three children, family, and friends will remember Barry for her loving, caring, and honest nature. Barry had the comforting ability to see the good in everyone she met and speak directly to it, encouraging and inspiring each individual. Her loving nature truly helped people feel better about themselves and the world. When you spoke to Barry you knew you had been seen and heard with no judgement - just kindness. There was no room she entered that didn't feel her electric presence and magnetic personality. Barry was, in many ways, larger than this life. Barry (Stachelek) grew up in Sacramento with her parents and two siblings, attended Rio Americano High School, and American River College. Barry's deep love for design and fashion and color steered her journey. She was designing and making her own clothes before she reached her teens. Barry had a long career in retail, where she spread her love for helping people look their best to thousands. Barry's creative vision allowed her to design and make wonderful costumes, jewelry, gardens, and interiors. Her human connection to the physical world around her was graced by her impeccable sense of color, pattern, texture and dimension. Barry was very touched by the dozens of cards and letters she recently received and she was comforted to know she had made a positive difference in so many lives. Please continue sending Barry your prayers of love through the universe so that she may feel them in her next life. Gifts of remembrance can also be made to: Episcopal Church of our Saviour, 10 Old Mill Street, Mill Valley, CA 94941. A celebration of Barry's life will be held at Church of our Saviour in the near future.



