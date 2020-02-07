|
Belinda Holmes Hayes Formerly the special education director of the Marin County Office of Education (MCOE), passed away following complications from knee surgery at the age of 72 on January 30, 2020 in Santa Rosa. For more than 35 years including 32 years at MCOE Belinda served in the field of special education. Her roles evolved from teacher to program manager and coordinator. After retiring as director in 2007, Belinda returned multiple times as an administrator to help schools in need. For two years, she was interim head at Star Academy, an independent school for children with learning differences in San Rafael, before serving an additional two years on the school's board of trustees. She also spent a year as top administrator at Timothy Murphy School for foster children in San Rafael. After earning her bachelor's degree from UC Davis in 1970, Belinda earned her master's degree in special education from Dominican College (1981). She earned an additional master's in educational administration from San Francisco State (1984). A former resident of Marin County and a longtime resident of Rohnert Park, Belinda was an avid San Francisco Giants fan who attended spring training for more than 20 years with her family. She also traveled the world camping with family at Pinecrest Lake, journeying to Hawaii and Alaska and sightseeing in Europe and China. Treasured by her friends and family, she is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Dennis; children Daniel Hayes (Sarah) and Kylene Garcia (Chris); nephews Colin Hayes, Ryan Hayes and Jim Rowland; and grandchildren Christopher, Kailin and Alexis. She is preceded in death by her parents James and June Holmes and sister, Mary. A celebration of Belinda's life will be held at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Star Academy.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020