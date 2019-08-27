|
Bernard Francis Schneider
June 27, 1937 - August 24, 2019
San Francisco
Bernard Francis Schneider died peacefully at Coming Home Hospice on August 24, 2019 after a courageous and inspirational battle with cancer. He has now been reunited with his lifelong love, Joan, to whom he was married for fifty-three years.
Born in Omaha, Nebraska on June 27, 1937 to Carl Bernard Schneider and Frances (Reagan) Schneider, both of whom predeceased him, his family moved to San Francisco in 1938. Bernie was wed to the love of his life, Joan (Dunne) Schneider, on June 7, 1960. Bernie is survived by their eight children, Patrick (Kathleen), Brigid (Russell) Hertler, Kathleen (William) Somerville, Brendan (Linda), Kevin (Danielle), Deirdre (Daniel) Burke, Moira (David) Laidlaw and Meaghan, as well as their twenty-two grandchildren, Rachel, Michael, Noah, Caitlin, Theodore, Phoebe, Bronwyn, Natalie, Owen, Jillian, Marvin, Giovanni, Jacqueline, Andres, Xianna, Madeleine, Dominic, Finegan, Daniel, Claire, Robert and John. Bernie is also survived by his three siblings, Margaret Anne Bailly of Santa Rosa, Paul (Lydia) of Danville and Barbara (John) Keating of Holly Springs, NC, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and cherished friends.
Raised in the Excelsior District of San Francisco and a proud member of the Epiphany parish community through his youth, Bernie graduated from Archbishop Riordan High School in 1955 and from the University of San Francisco in 1959. Bernie played many sports in his scholastic days, being inducted into the Riordan Athletic Hall of Fame for his accomplishments in basketball, baseball and golf. Bernie's son Kevin, a standout pitcher for Riordan, later joined Dad as the only Father-Son duo in the Riordan Hall of Fame. Bernie also played basketball for the USF Dons during their glory days, an experience that captured his imagination and inspired his work and writing for decades to come.
Bernie was a life-long teacher and coach. His teaching and basketball coaching career began at Marin Catholic High School and then spanned more than twenty-five years at Tamalpais High School in Mill Valley. Bernie was a dedicated English teacher, who found delight in bringing British literature to life. Bernie was also proud of the Sports in Literature class he created. He especially treasured all the lifelong friendships he developed with his teaching colleagues. Bernie was also so grateful for all the friendships he maintained with his players throughout the remainder of his life. Bernie's coaching career at Tam was sweetened with two Tournament of Champion appearances in 1968 and 1972.
After Bernie's retirement, he devotedly pursued the researching and writing of a book about Bay Area collegiate basketball, culminating in the publication of Glory and Heartbreak in 2015. Bernie proudly promoted his book all over the San Francisco Bay Area. In recognition of his coaching excellence, Bernie was enshrined into the Marin Athletic Foundation Hall of Fame in 1994.
Bernie's passions were first coaching and then spectating at many a sporting event. While being an enthusiastic season ticket holder for the Giants and Niners, Bernie took the greatest pride in coaching and attending his grandchildren's games. Bernie also loved supporting and scouting for his son Patrick's Bellarmine teams. He was infamous for his index cards of notes taken at his children's and grandchildren's games and these notes are cherished by all who received them.
A San Franciscan almost from birth, Bernie passionately served on the Alumni Board of Archbishop Riordan High School, often hosting reunions for the Class of 1955. Finally, no picture of Bernie Schneider would be complete without mention of his love of the game of golf and the friendships cultivated on and off the golf courses of San Francisco. He was a faithful friend who sustained his relationships by the simple value of being fully present. Whether this was in person, or through emails, phone calls or letters, he stayed connected with all his cherished family and friends.
Most of all, Bernie was a devoted father, grandfather and brother. He loved his eight children, their children and his three siblings beyond measure and honored us with his loving presence throughout our lives. He was a true example of Christ to all of us, generous and kind beyond words.
Bernie will be missed by all who were fortunate enough to know him.
There will be a viewing at St. Ignatius Church, located at 650 Parker Avenue in San Francisco, on Friday, August 30th, at 10:00 am. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am. Online condolences may be made at www.duggans-serra.com/obituary.
In lieu of flowers, his family has requested contributions in Bernie's memory to his beloved alma mater of Archbishop Riordan High School in honor of the Class of '55 Scholarship Fund or to Daughters of Charity of St. Vincent de Paul.
