Bernice Page 2/6/1923 - 3/27/2020 Bernice Lipschultz Page was a fourth generation San Franciscan who also loved her adopted home of Marin County. Everything she did lived up to her nickname of Queen Bea. Bernice grew up on 24th St. in SF, and walked across the Golden Gate Bridge on the day it opened. Her studies and friends at Commerce High School were some of her favorite memories. When America went to War in December, 1941, Bernice's father took her to Fort Mason so she could sign on to work for the war effort; thus, her working career with the US Government began. Bernice worked steadily until she was in her mid-80's. She was a legal secretary by day, and an usherette at the Cow Palace, Winterland and Seals Stadium at night; the last baseball game she ushered was the first MLB game on the West Coast, between the SF Giants and the LA Dodgers. During this time, she went to Alaska to work as a civilian with the Air Force; Alaska wasn't even a state yet. By the late 1950s, she had married Thomas Page of Sausalito, and moved to "the country" - the other side of the Golden Gate Bridge. In Marin, Bernice worked for Bullard Co., owned and managed her "Bea's Corner" store, first in Mill Valley, then in San Rafael. She enjoyed her time as a civilian employee at the Sausalito Police Department and the Belvedere Police Department. Her last job, which lasted over 15 years, was as a receptionist at The Redwoods in Mill Valley. Everywhere she went, and worked, Bernice's outgoing personality allowed her to make friends. Some of those friends were her gambling buddies. Bernice loved bingo, Reno, and, of course, the local casinos. She wrote a little book called "I Wasn't at the Library", to let everyone enjoy her life; the book is on Amazon, of course. Morris and Tessie Lipschultz, her parents, pre-deceased Bernice, as did her brother Kenneth. Bernice is survived by her daughter Bonnie, and son-in-law Ray. Also surviving are her brother William and his wife Sue, sister Helen, and brother Stan. Her nieces, nephews, and their families are also missing Bernice now. She is also survived by family in the Midwest. Our family gives a big "Thank You" to the staff at Marin Post Acute Care, for taking good care of Bernice for the past few years. There will be a memorial service at a future time. Bernice would be proud if there were contributions to the Marin Humane Society or Whistelstop Wheels.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020