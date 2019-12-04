|
Betsy A. Burrowes Was born December 12, 1946 in Portland, Oregon and passed away peacefully in her home in San Anselmo after a brief illness in the early morning hours of October 25, 2019. Betsy is survived by her adoring husband Bob Burrowes, her daughters Monica Burrowes and Lisa (Anthony) Consani, her beloved grandchildren Alex and Ted Consani, her sister Jane Berdie, and her niece Anne (Marco, Pablo, and Jose) Volcker. After graduating from Lincoln High School in San Francisco in 1964, the adventure bug bit Betsy and she spent the next 6 months living the island life in Oahu, Hawaii. Although short-lived, she often referred to that time in her life as her most liberating. She eventually returned to San Francisco and several years later met her husband Bob, to whom she was married for 51 years. Betsy lived her life in the pursuit of peace, tranquility, and happiness. Her deep appreciation for a pacifist lifestyle led her to Buddhism. Although not a practitioner of the faith, she adapted the Zen culture and mentality to fit her life. As such, people gravitated to her and her calm demeanor. Betsy was a loyal and true friend to many, and always made time for those in need. Betsy was devastated by her diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease having witnessed her own mother's decline of the same fate. However, she did not let that stop her from enjoying those moments dancing to her favorite tunes, being in the company of her family and close friends, going on outtings with Bob to Whistlestop for lunch, wandering the aisles of the Dollar Store, and visiting the DeYoung and Legion of Honor museums. Betsy's passing leaves a vast void to all those who knew her. She will be remembered with every warm caress of a spring breeze, every wafting scent of a blooming gardenia, every Grateful Dead, Eric Clapton, and Willie Nelson tune on the radio, every buttery tart bite of rhubarb pie, and every feathery sound of a windchime. A Celebration of Life for Betsy will be held at the Marin Rod & Gun Club in San Rafael on Sunday December 22, 2019 at 12:00 pm. All who knew her are welcome. Please bring a memory or copy of a picture of Betsy to share for the guestbook.
