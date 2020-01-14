Home

Betsy Jane Geissberger

Betsy Jane Geissberger Obituary
Betsy Jane Geissberger On Thursday, January 2nd, Palm Desert lost a most vivacious and engaging resident. At 89 years young, Jane Collins Geissberger peacefully passed away. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. A lifelong golfer and bridge player, she spread her charms at both Ironwood and Meadow Club Country Clubs. She was born on November 21, 1930 in San Francisco, where she spent her childhood. There she married Jim Collins and moved to Marin County. After raising her family there, she shared her time between Marin and Palm Desert. Upon Jim's untimely passing she and Louis Geissberger found each other and married in May 2006. Jane is survived by her children, Linda Lathrop, Lesley Boyce, Laurie Whitaker, and Jim Collins. In addition, she leaves six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers she suggested donations to Hospice, who performed remarkable services. Any donations should include "In memory of Jane Geissberger." Address: Charter Hospice of the Desert, LLC, 72855 Fred Waring Dr. Suite A-5, Palm Desert, CA 92260.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Jan. 14, 2020
