Forever Fernwood Funeral Hm, Cemetery & Crematory
301 Tennessee Valley Rd
Mill Valley, CA 94941
415-968-0554
Betsy Babson Betsy Linda Babson of Greenbrae, California passed away peacefully on March 15, 2019 after a long struggle with ataxia. Born on January 6, 1953, she grew up in Morristown, New Jersey. Betsy graduated from San Jose State University in 1977 with a degree in meteorology. After working in that field for several years, she had a long career as an elementary school physical education teacher in Marin County, and also taught swimming and gymnastics. Betsy's many interests included dancing, hiking, swimming, traveling, and spending time with friends. She will be sorely missed by the multitudes of loyal and caring friends and loved ones whose lives she touched. She is survived by her husband, Massoud Dehdashti; her mother, Doris Thomas; and her brother, Jim Babson. A celebration of Betsy's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 28 at Fernwood Funeral Home, 301 Tennessee Valley Road in Mill Valley.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 24, 2019
