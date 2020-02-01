|
Bette J. Pedroli Bette Jane (Arata) Pedroli, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 17, 2020 at her home in Ross. She was 98. Bette was born in San Francisco on June 28, 1921 to Myrtle (Baruh) Arata and Louis Arata. She lived her whole life in Marin, in San Anselmo and Ross. Bette attended Tamalpais High School then moved to San Rafael High School to be near the love of her life, (E.A.) Pete Pedroli. After high school, Bette worked for Chevron Oil during the war as a draftsperson. Bette and Pete were married in 1942. They were truly devoted to each other. He preceded her in death in 1989. Bette was a beautiful artist, loved gardening and flowers. She had a very generous heart, saw the best in everyone, and always treated others the way she wished to be treated. She had a great passion for helping others. She was a Sunny Hills and a hospital volunteer. She was an avid supporter of her children's and grandchildren's schools, especially San Domenico, which they all attended. She was a member of the Meadow Club for over 30 years. She loved traveling, especially to warm and sunny places, especially Hawaii, Mexico, and her home in Palm Desert, where she enjoyed spending her winters. Bette cherished her friends, and her greatest love was her family. She truly enjoyed family gatherings, especially holiday and Fourth of July parties. Bette is survived by her daughters Vicki Eklund and Bette Jane Pedroli-Crossley; grandsons Aaron Crossley (Miranda) and Joshua Crossley and Tyler Willis; great-grandchildren Asher and Anna Crossley; caregiver Siasiana Tuiloma, who was also her companion for the last eight years; and caregiver, Michele Wooliever; and many cousins and relatives. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to American Diabetes or in Bette's honor. Bette was loved by so many and will be missed so very much. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Meadow Club in Fairfax from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monte's Chapel Of The Hills, San Anselmo 415-453-8440
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Feb. 1 to Feb. 6, 2020