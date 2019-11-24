|
Bette Virginia Hageman Sadly, our family lost our beloved matriarch, Bette Hageman at the fabulous age of 98 years young. She passed away peacefully at home on September 10, 2019 surrounded by her family. Bette was welcomed into this world by her parents, Henry and Orvilla Lewis Washauer, on August 6, 1921 in San Francisco. After graduating from Galileo High School, Bette began working for developer Henry Doelger. While working for Doelger, she met a young architect, Edward Hageman, the love of her life. Edward passed away in May, 2015 at the age of 99 years young. The couple were married on January 12, 1941 and began their married life in the Sunset District of San Francisco. Following the birth of their two children, Susan and Richard, they moved to "Marvelous Marin" in 1948 and settled in San Anselmo. Bette was known for her warm smile and caring nature. She loved to cook and entertain and was a gracious hostess. She was a living, breathing example of a Norman Rockwell painting of a perfect wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. Bette is survived by her daughter, Susan Nelsen, son Richard Hageman, son-in-law, Marius Nelsen, daughter-in-law, Sylvia Hageman; grandchildren Kimberly Cox, Christian Nelsen, Matt Hageman, Christian George, and four great grandchildren, Sebastian and Caitlyn Cox and CJ and Nate George. Our mother's final wish was to remind one and all who knew her to remember the fun times with laughter and love. At her request, there will be a private memorial service for immediate family to share their memories.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Nov. 24, 2019