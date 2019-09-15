Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Thomson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Irene Gordon (Dungan) Thomson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Irene Gordon (Dungan) Thomson Obituary
Betty Irene Gordon Thomson (Dungan) Betty Irene Gordon Thomson (Dungan), born July 2, 1928, passed peacefully on August 6, 2019 at the age of 91. Betty was born at Marin General Hospital, to Rose Elizabeth Burton and Gordon William Thomson. She was raised in a country home in Ross, with her brother Doug and sister Mary. Her father called their home Arnsheen, named for the ancestral Gordon family home in Scotland. Betty loved horses and was an avid rider. Betty graduated from San Rafael High in 1946, attended College of Marin, and worked at the City of Paris in San Francisco. She married Roderick Laird Dungan of San Francisco and Kentfield in 1950. Betty is survived by her six children: Michael, Nancy, Robert, Carolyn, William and Margaret; numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a great-granddaughter. A private memorial service will be held at Mt. Tamalpais Cemetery and Mortuary in San Rafael on September 21st.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.