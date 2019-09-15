|
Betty Irene Gordon Thomson (Dungan) Betty Irene Gordon Thomson (Dungan), born July 2, 1928, passed peacefully on August 6, 2019 at the age of 91. Betty was born at Marin General Hospital, to Rose Elizabeth Burton and Gordon William Thomson. She was raised in a country home in Ross, with her brother Doug and sister Mary. Her father called their home Arnsheen, named for the ancestral Gordon family home in Scotland. Betty loved horses and was an avid rider. Betty graduated from San Rafael High in 1946, attended College of Marin, and worked at the City of Paris in San Francisco. She married Roderick Laird Dungan of San Francisco and Kentfield in 1950. Betty is survived by her six children: Michael, Nancy, Robert, Carolyn, William and Margaret; numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a great-granddaughter. A private memorial service will be held at Mt. Tamalpais Cemetery and Mortuary in San Rafael on September 21st.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Sept. 15, 2019