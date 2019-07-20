|
|
Beverly J. Guidi Our mother, Beverly J. Guidi, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019. Bev (as she was known to all) was born in 1930 and raised in San Francisco, CA. She was the daughter of Harold and Edith Oliva. She was proud to be a native-born San Franciscan and often spoke to us about her times as a child living and playing in the City (as it was known to locals). Her stories of fun and simple times always brought a smile to her face. Riding bicycles and playing kick the can in the streets was a regular event, there were kids everywhere, she would say. She would remind us that back in those days we did not even lock our doors, there wasn't much crime. Bev had three brothers who she adored, Stan Oliva (Anita), John Oliva (Patricia) and Vernon Oliva (Patricia). She had many nieces and nephews that were very special to her. In 1950 while working for Pacific Telephone and Telegraph in San Francisco she went on a blind date where she met the love of her life, Albert Guidi. They were married in August that year. They moved in to a home in San Anselmo, CA where Albert owned a small business, Marin Poultry Co. In 1957 they moved to a new subdivision Oak Manor, in Fairfax, CA and raised two sons, Jeffery Guidi (Dana) and Robert Guidi (Sandra). Albert had to take second position, as her sons became her everything. As her sons grew up, Bev became a teachers aid for Oak Manor School that lasted for 30 years. She loved helping the little children with their work, scrapes and sometimes just someone to hold them. It was very common for those children to come back, visit her at her house as they progressed through high school and college. Halloween was one of her favorite holidays. She would dress up as the fairy godmother so not to scare the little ones. Year after year, even the grown kids would come back to see her, it was magical and a sight to behold. Thirty years after having her own sons, she was blessed with seven grandchildren: Jennaway Guidi Hammond (Tyler), Corey Guidi, Lance Guidi, Jesse Guidi, Shanon Guidi, Colin Guidi (Mira) and Andrew Guidi. Spending time with her grandchildren was a gift that kept on giving. Grandma never turned down an opportunity to be involved with her grandchildren's events. They were all so special to her and she loved them so much. Mom and grandma you are the best. We are so lucky to have you as a mother and grandmother. Thank you for being there for us no matter what the issue was. We love you so very much and will miss all your special gifts. God Bless You and give Dad/ Grandpa a hug and a kiss for us. Assisted by: Monte's Chapel of the Hills, San Anselmo.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on July 20, 2019