(Rita) Beverly Vanni (Rita) Beverly Vanni, born January 8, 1930 in San Francisco, passed away on July 17, 2019, in Fairfax, where she had made her home for 69 years. She was the beloved wife of Mike for 69 years, loving mother of Sr. Anna Marie, OCD, of Marinwood, Rita (Tom) DeTar of Brentwood and Paul (Hong) of Maui. She was predeceased by her son Steve (Pat) of Fairfax. Devoted grandmother of Rachael (Vanni) Peetz, Nicole Lederman, Gina, Matthew, Jessica, William and Isabel Vanni and loving great-grandmother of Chloe and Jackson Peetz. Loving aunt of Mary Ann Smith, Robert Novembri, Verene Hoss, Kent Irwin and 21 other living nieces and nephews. She was a member of St. Rita's Church (came in 1950) for 70 years and a member of St. Rita's Helping Hands. She was the secretary for St. Rita's Church for 33 years, was elected Treasurer of the Town of Fairfax and served in that capacity for several years, and was the secretary for the Northwestern Lieutenancy, Knights of the Holy Sepulchre. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, computer work, solving puzzles and staying in touch with family and friends. Family and friends are invited to a Funeral Mass at the Carmelite Monastery, 530 Blackstone Drive, San Rafael, CA on October 5th at 11:30 a.m. A Reception will follow at the Monastery. Donations preferred to the Carmelite Monastery, 530 Blackstone Drive, San Rafael, CA 94903.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Aug. 22, 2019