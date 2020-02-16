|
Beverly Z. Hoffmann Mar. 31, 1941 - Jan. 25, 2020 Beverly (Bev) Zwack Hoffmann passed away peacefully in San Rafael on January 25, 2020. Born in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Ray and Susan Zwack, Bev was the middle of three siblings. Bev attended Patrick Henry High School where she formed lifelong friendships before graduating in 1959. In 1968, Bev moved to San Francisco with her best friend, Judy (Smith) DiGiorgio, and embarked on a successful and rewarding career in the financial services industry. In 1981, Bev married John Hoffmann and they moved north across the Golden Gate Bridge to Sausalito where they enjoyed cooking and entertaining in their new home. Bev lived in Sausalito for 30 years before moving to Smith Ranch Homes in San Rafael in 2015. For many years, Bev commuted by bus or ferry to the financial district. She was Financial Vice President and Board Member of Robert C. Brown & Co., Inc. and eventually retired from Hoover Investment Management, LLC where she was Chief Financial Officer. On the bus, Bev always picked a front row seat so she could chat with the driver to avoid falling asleep and missing her stop. For over 40 years, Bev was a member of the St. Francis Yacht Club where she enjoyed hosting friends and family, especially at the annual Children's Christmas party. Bev was a kind, smart, and funny woman who always brought extra flair to any party. Her sense of humor, cheery disposition and fun outlook on life was infectious and will be deeply missed. Bev leaves behind many friends and family and is survived by three nieces Heidi (Roger) Rood, Kari (Tom) Stanley, Jennifer (Brian) Erickson and a nephew, Joe Zwack. Bev was preceded in death by husband John Hoffmann, sister Audrey Backstrom and brother Gary Zwack. A private memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to .
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Feb. 16, 2020